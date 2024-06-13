The Bird is the word for the new Black Bird store in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ore. – The grand opening of the new Black Bird store in Phoenix is this weekend.

Customers heading to the new location Friday will be treated to its eclectic variety of goods and services, but many first arriving might wonder, where is the big black bird?

Inside patrons will be greeted by a 25 foot replica of the iconic bird. Jonathan Quitt, one of the owners, says they ran up against certain obstacles with Phoenix sign and art code requirements.

Then the owners realized the height of the 32 foot store ceiling and came to a conclusion.

Quitt said, “we thought, why not put it inside the building? The more we thought about it, maintenance, vandalism, not having to deal with a permit like we would outside. It just made a lot of sense.”

He says it is exciting to have it inside as it will bring people into the store. The original black bird statue requires restoration every few years, but the owners knew it was important to have the statue on the property as it is important to their brand.

The store was closed while they finished up work on the big black bird, but for those who want to catch a glimpse, Black Bird’s Phoenix grand opening is this Friday at 9 a.m.

