The CAC of Jackson County has earned re-accreditation

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Children’s Advocacy Center of Jackson County has recently earned re-accreditation.
The National Children’s Alliance awards memberships based on a child advocacy center’s compliance with 10 national standards to ensure effective services of child abuse victims.
The CAC of Jackson County provides many services such as forensic interviews and medical evaluations of children under 18.
The executive director, Tammi Pitzen, said the advocacy was holding it’s breath waiting on the stamp of approval.
“This is a really big deal, it’s a lot of people doing a lot of work. What’s really cool about it is that little Medford, Oregon is providing services that are in alignment with national best practices,” said Pitzen.
Accredited child advocacy centers are required to undergo a re-accreditation process every 5 years.