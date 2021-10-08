The Children’s Advocacy Center of Jackson Co. needs your help

MEDFORD, Ore. —The Children’s Advocacy Center of Jackson County hosted its annual Cherish a Child Luncheon Thursday. The center offers services to children in the community who are abused.
The theme of the virtual fundraiser Thursday was communities uniting together for children. It hopes to raise awareness, highlight the organization’s work, and request support from the community, so it can continue helping children in need.
“We can all make a difference, we all have something to do, we all have something to give that will help address child abuse in our community,” said Tammi Pitzen, Executive Director of the Children’s Advocacy Center.
If you’re interested in donating to the organization visit, cacjc.org
You can also text “Cherish 2021” to 44321.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.