The Children’s Advocacy Center of Jackson Co. needs your help

MEDFORD, Ore. —The Children’s Advocacy Center of Jackson County hosted its annual Cherish a Child Luncheon Thursday. The center offers services to children in the community who are abused.

The theme of the virtual fundraiser Thursday was communities uniting together for children. It hopes to raise awareness, highlight the organization’s work, and request support from the community, so it can continue helping children in need.

“We can all make a difference, we all have something to do, we all have something to give that will help address child abuse in our community,” said Tammi Pitzen, Executive Director of the Children’s Advocacy Center.

If you’re interested in donating to the organization visit, cacjc.org

You can also text “Cherish 2021” to 44321.

