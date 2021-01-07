The City of Ashland is creating a Race and Social Equity Commission

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Ashland City Council unanimously voted to pass Mayor Julie Akins Race and Social Equity Commission.
The commission consists of a 7 member panel including community leaders with backgrounds in race and social equity work.
Commissioners would have to represent a cross section of black, indigenous, trans, gay and lower socioeconomic status people.
The areas of interest are racial equality, education and economic development, health disparities and more. The commission will meet monthly and report to the city council once a quarter to provide options for needs that may arise.
“We need, as a community, to look at what we’re doing and get a baseline of the experiences of everyone who lives in this community to make sure it’s equitable and inclusive,” said Mayor Akins.
Mayor Akins says she hopes other local cities will follow suit in setting up their own equity commissions.
The commission’s reports will be public record and minutes taken for publication will be posted on the City of Ashland archive and website.
