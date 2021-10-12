The City of Grants Pass recognizes Indigenous People’s Day

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The City of Grants Pass is officially recognizing Monday as the state’s newest holiday, Indigenous People’s Day. They did so on Monday morning’s workshop session.
Members from the Takelma Tribe accepted Grants Pass City Council’s Proclamation. Descendants from Chief Jack Harney said the day is a sign of progress for all indigenous people, especially those living in Josephine County.
“We have lived here for 18,000 years. The land you walk on is the bones of our ancestors. This is a great day to recognize Indigenous Day for families from past, present, to future,” said Nadean Martin.
Many of the tribe members Monday also paid tribute to the late Agnes Baker Pilgrim, also known as Grandma Aggie.
