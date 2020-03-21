Home
The City of Medford addressing homelessness during coronavirus pandemic

The City of Medford addressing homelessness during coronavirus pandemic

Local News Top Stories Video , , ,

Just a week ago the City of Medford task force created the Covid-19 Homeless Response Team.

The government agency is partnering with many non-profits in the city, bridging the gap of communication for resources in the community.

“Any resources that we can help in this area that we’re investing them wisely and strategically. That we’re not overlapping, but filling gaps,” Angela Durant from City of Medford said.

While many organizations are in the throws of dealing with new rules on social distancing, at least one non-profit is still keeping their doors open to the homeless. The Medford Gospel Mission says they’re taking their own precautions to prevent coronavirus from spreading into their shelters.

“So right now we are only in taking people who are willing to shelter in place. We’re not in-taking people that just want to spend a night and leave.”

But rather than stopping its programs the organization shifted how they operate.

“We have one person that’s handing the food to people. The point of contact is only one person. They’re not touching they are placing it on the table saying thank you,” the Executive Director of Medford Gospel Mission, Jason Bull said.

“The fact that they’re still serving dinner. That says a lot,” Norm Tompson said.

Tompson is unhoused, he says he has an underlying condition.

“It’s scary. I mean it’s scary when there’s any kind of outbreak. But we can’t put too much fear into it, we just have to deal with it, Tompson said.

He says he’s grateful to the people who are still helping people in situation’s like his, during this unsettled time.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »