The Craterian kicks off its 20th Annual Gingerbread Jubilee

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Craterian kicked off its 20th Annual Gingerbread Jubilee on November 18th.

For the first time since 2019, it’s offering its Gingerbread Jubilee in person.

Starting with its live and silent auctions guests are invited to bid on some of the sweetest houses around. More than 60 bakers of all ages entered this year’s competition.

Each gingerbread house was up for auction with the proceeds going towards the Craterian and its performances.

“Thank you, bakers, the bakers keep us going and make this happen and they show up every year, this year more than ever. We’re just so happy to get to share it and do it together to support the community,” said Heather Hoefling, Co-chair of the Gingerbread Jubilee.

Over the next three days, people can go on a self-guided tour through the Collier Center to see these amazing houses.

Tours are from 10 to 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday and 10 to 4 pm on Monday.