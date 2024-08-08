The Diamond Complex plan on battling 27 fires

MEDFORD, Ore. – The U.S. Forest Service Pacific Northwest Region said wildfires in the region will likely burn until fall rain arrives.

We asked the public information officer in charge of the region’s largest fire, the Diamond Complex and the Middle Fork Fire about their plan of action.

“No the diamond complex which consists of 27 individual fires is being managed under a full compression strategy and so that means the goal is to put it out as quickly as safely possible,” said Northern Rockies Complex PIO, Stefani Spencer.

The middle fork fire is also under a full compression strategy. Spencer said they are prioritizing fires and have received all the resources requested and they will continue to make progress on lining the fires.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.