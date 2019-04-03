The heart of Oregon horse racing is coming to Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The heart of horse racing in Oregon is coming to the Rogue Valley.
TMB Racing in Grants Pass is owned by Dutch Bros. Coffee co-founder Travis Boersma. The company was recently approved to purchase the state license after the recent closure of Portland Meadows.
Boersma said he decided to jump in to keep racing alive in the state.
“Horse racing is here for a good long while,” Boersma said. “It’s very iconic, it’s nostalgic and brings the community together, and something that’s family and friendly and fun,” he said.
Racing is planned for this fall from late September through the end of October.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weathercaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS News in New York and theNBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on the Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@N_Costantino).