The Human Bean, ACCESS join forces to provide meals for those in need

MEDFORD, Ore. — For each drink sold on Thursdays during the month of April, The Human Bean of Jackson County will donate $1 to ACCESS.
The Human Bean said the demand for food assistance from ACCESS has increased by 60 percent in recent weeks, distributing close to 100,000 pounds of food weekly. ACCESS serves 1 in every 4 residents of Jackson County and with every $1 donation, ACCESS is able to provide four meals.
The Rogue Valley-based coffee company said its goal is to provide over 60,000 meals for those in need.