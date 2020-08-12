Home
The Human Bean and Access team up to feed the hungry

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — If you want to feel good about splurging on a coffee, The Human Bean is donating $1 from every beverage sale to Access.

The company says every Tuesday in August, one dollar from any drink purchase will benefit the non-profit.

The Human Bean ran a similar promotion every Thursday last April – it provided 60,000 meals for the hungry.

“Instead of doing a physical canned food drive we thought by donating a dollar we would be able to give back but not, you know, have kind of not have anything where we’re touching any of the product or any of the cans,” said Rogue Valley District Manager, Natalie Korich.

Access says every $1 donation translates to 4 meals.
All Human Bean locations will also accept cash donations.

