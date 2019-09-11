The Human Bean gives free drinks to first responders

MEDFORD, Ore — The Human Bean is giving away free drinks to first responders Wednesday in honor of 9/11.
Police officers, firefighters, paramedics, members of the military and veterans are able to get a free 16 oz. beverage of their choice. All they need is proof with a badge, uniform or ID.
They say the goal is to give back to those who put their lives on the line.
