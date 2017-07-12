The Jackson County fair opens tomorrow!

The Jackson County Fair kicks off tomorrow and it’s expected to be the biggest one yet.
Parking is free every day and kids ages 12 and under get into the fair free of charge. The usual roller coasters, funnel cakes, and booths will be there. Along with two booths just for fidget spinners this year.
And the fair is hosting big name concerts and performances including the Eli Young Band and Smash Mouth.
If you want to stay up to date on all of the county fair action you can download the Jackson County Fair app for iPhone or Android.