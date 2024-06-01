The Medford Rogues 2nd game of the season ends with a bang

Posted by Lauren Pretto May 31, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Medford Rogues 2nd game of the season ends with a bang, literally!

Friday, the Rogues were once again up against the Seattle Studs.

After the game was over, the audience was in awe of the season’s first 17-minute post-game firework show.

Earlier this week, Team President Dave May said their stands are starting to fill up like they used to before the pandemic.

“Last year, we averaged 823 people a night. This year, we’re looking at closer to 950, so it is growing,” May said, “Getting people back out and enjoying the nice weather, the sunshine out here in southern Oregon, beautiful weather here, just can’t- can’t beat it.”

The last game against the Seattle Studs is Saturday with “The Brothers Reed” performing a post-game concert.

Lauren Pretto
