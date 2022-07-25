The only dedicated Green Burial Site in Jackson County

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Willow-Witt Ranch is home to the Forest Conservation Burial Ground a place dedicated to green burials and the health of the forest.

What makes this burial ground special is everything that is buried here is 100% natural. Caretakers say bodies are not embalmed and are placed into a shallower grave for quicker decomposition.

The forest conservation burial ground was created in 2020 and in that time the burial ground has welcomed 17-internments.

“It’s a place where people feel peace and comfort, not that you can’t feel those things in a conventional cemetery but we you look around you wouldn’t likely know that you were standing in a burial ground,” said Mary Ann Perry, Sexton of the Forest Conservation Burial Ground.

Perry says this 40-acre plot of land is the only green burial cemetery in the area. She says this burial option is perfect for people that care for the earth and wish to continue doing so after they are gone.