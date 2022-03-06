The Oregon Chocolate Festival is back in-person in 2022

ASHLAND, Ore – The Oregon Chocolate Festival is back in full swing and chocolate lovers from all over are joining in on the fun.

All kinds of chocolaty treats were available Saturday at the Ashland Hills Hotel and Suites.

Around twenty vendors from all over the west coast were greeting guests and handing out samples of chocolates, cookies, and chocolate-inspired wines.

“I would say they need to get here right now if you love chocolate you’ve got to be here even if you don’t love chocolate there’s plenty of savory foods and drinks, and everything, something for everyone,” said Rebecca Scott one of the vendors at the event.

Vendors and attendees were all happy to be back at the in-person event to get a real taste of the experience.

The Oregon Chocolate Festival continues Sunday.

You can see the full schedule of events here.