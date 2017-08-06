The Oregon Wine Competition has started!

Jacksonville, Ore.-When it comes to wine, One expert, who has traveled the globe says Oregon is quickly making it’s mark in the world.
The Oregon Wine Competition is underway and this year there are a record number of wineries entered.
During the two days of judging the panel of six judges, which includes four Masters of Wine, are tasting more than 300 wines.
Master of Wine and judge Barbara Philip has sampled wine through-out the world and of all the places she’s been, and all of the wine she’s had, Philip says that wine in Oregon is moving up in the rankings.
“I think that Oregon definitely deserves a place in the classic wines of the world but I think there’s definitely some more education for the world to appreciate exactly everything that goes on here.”
And when it comes to the wines that will be awarded medals for Best In Show on August 23rd, Philip says there’s one thing she wants Oregonians to keep in mind.
“I think it’s important for people to know that we are as fair as we can be and that sometimes, especially when its a really, really good flight of wines, when the wines are all top quality, we’re just picking the best of the best.”
After the judging wraps up this weekend residents of Oregon can taste the wines during the events that the Oregon Wine Experience hosts the week of August 21st-27th.
All proceeds from the events go to Asante’s Doundation and their Children’s Miracle Network.