The pews were full for the Grants Pass MLK celebration

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The pews were full at the Newman United Methodist Church for its Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Celebration.

Rogue Community College, Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church, and Bethany Presbyterian Church also participated in the event.

Where two local civil rights activists, Dr. Geneva Craig and Mary Liuzzo Lilleboe, spoke about Dr. King’s teachings and his legacy.

Mary Liuzzo Lilleboe’s mother was murdered by the KKK while driving other activists, after the last Selma march.

“My mother went down to Selma Alabama in 1965 to participate in the Voting Rights Act, and that work is not done, and to be able to see its future here in my hometown is a wonderful way to end this day,” said Lilleboe.

Lilleboe said Dr. King’s writings helped her fight through hatred and disappointment in her life. She recommends people read his writing to learn more.