The Point Pub and Grill eyeing third restaurant in East Medford

MEDFORD, Ore — Point Pub and Grill is looking to expand its locally-owned restaurant to East Medford sometime this year.

The restaurant currently has locations on East Pine st in Central Point and near Center Drive in Medford.

The owner says they’re currently in talks with the City of Medford, to add a third site directly across from Court House Family Fitness located on the 700 block of North Phoenix rd.

“We’re really excited about this one,” Tyler Hoevet, co-owner of Point Pub and Grill, told NBC5 Tuesday. “We think it’s in a really great spot that doesn’t have a lot of competition around.”

Hoevet said there’s currently no word yet on when it plans to build the proposed location.

This remains a developing story and a follow up post will be made with more details as they emerge.