The Ross Ragland Theater unveils new lights Thursday

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Ross Ragland Theater in Klamath Falls will be holding a Light the Tower event Thursday night at 7 p.m.
Everyone is invited to see the newly installed lights outside the renowned theater, physical distancing will be enforced.
“We’re really excited about the light the tower event this year we’re just rounding off our 30th anniversary season, going into our 31st. And we’re excited to sort of relight klamath falls downtown area,” Terra Russo, Director of Development and Marketing.
The Ragland Theater’s fundraising campaign started last summer.
N. 7th Street between Pine and High Street will be shutdown from 12 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday due to the event.
