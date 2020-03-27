Home
The Salvation Army hosts drive-thru food service

Medford, Ore. – The Salvation Army in Jackson County is changing the way they give back to the community.

The organization has introduced a drive-thru food service for those in need. This allows its volunteers, staff, and clients less exposure to coronavirus. The non-profit is also working on a food delivery service for people who can’t leave their homes.

“We’ll be scheduling routes to go out so we can go out to those homes. And we won’t be going inside homes, we’ll be bringing it up to the doorstep there. We’ll be able to provide,” Major Jason Koenig said.

Major Koenig says they will keep the programs running for as long as they have the resources. However, the resources are running short due to high demand.

If you’d like to donate to The Salvation Army in Jackson County call the organization at 541-773-6965.

