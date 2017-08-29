The search for missing swimmer Hannah McGuire continues

Merlin, Ore.-Josephine County Search and Rescue crews say, “The chances of locating her alive are nonexistent.”
The fast moving waters of the Rogue River washing away the chances of finding missing swimmer Hannah McgGuire alive.
Josephine County Search and Rescue crews say they are assuming she drowned.
Crews have been searching since this weekend. Looking on the ground a mile and half down on each of the river bank.
Today Josephine County Search and Rescue crews once again took to the water, with two search boats. One of which traveled up and down the river checking areas of interest where they could see the bottom of the river. And one of those areas of interest is the Rainbow Recreation Area where there’s another deep pool.
How long the search will last will depend on conditions and what the search and rescue crews find.
If crews are forced to give up the sheriff’s office is confident the community will step in.
“The recreational rafting community is pretty understanding of these situations and they end up helping us out when they can”
Josephine County Search and Rescue plans to continue the search tomorrow. It’s unknown if they plan to increase or decrease personnel.