The Shelly Fire has grown to 313 acres

SISKIYOU CO., CA- The Shelly Fire, burning near Shelly Lake and the Pacific Crest Trail in the Klamath National Forest, has now grown to 313 acres.

The fire began just before 1:30 pm Wednesday and is currently 0% contained. According to the Klamath National Forest, higher fire activity was seen until around 2:30 Thursday morning.

Kimberly DeVall with the Klamath National Forest says steep and rugged terrain is making fire crews’ access to the fire difficult. As a result, they think this fire won’t be contained anytime soon.

“Wilderness areas are road less areas so the only ways for crews to get to the fire is either hiking in or through smoke jumpers and that’s kind of leading towards the expectation of this being a little bit longer duration just because of the more difficulties we’re going to have getting crews in to fight the fire,” DeVall said.

Smoke has also begun to settle in the drainages, making it harder for fire crews to see activity on the spot fires on the northeast side of the main fire. DeVall says this smoke will settle in the evenings, meaning Siskiyou County residents will be affected.

“I know it’s not any good news to hear about having smoke in the residential areas and such but that’s one of the things that a lot of Northern Californians- they’re tough, they know what fire season is and how to handle it and push through it,” DeVall said.

DeVall says an incident command team will most likely assume command by Friday morning.

A fire information hotline has been set up at 530-643-0279 For updates on the fire head to the Klamath National Forest’s Facebook and X at KlamathNF.

