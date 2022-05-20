The SOU Women’s Rugby Club Team is officially going to nationals

ASHLAND, Ore – It’s official, the SOU Women’s Rugby Club Team will be competing in this year’s national tournament.

After winning the regional championship at Boise State University earlier this year, the team is happy to announce they have successfully raised the close to 20-thousand dollars needed to compete in the tournament. Members of the team say they have been training five days a week to prepare.

“It’s SOU’s first time at nationals competing for women’s rugby so I think our goal is to have fun and go for the experience and kind of put our name out there and of course win nationals,” said Head Coach Naai Solomon-Lewis.

They say the team is thankful for all of the donors and to SOU for contributing to their goal. Solomon-Lewis says the team still needs around 2-thousand dollars to cover the last of its costs. If you would like to donate to the team you can do so here.