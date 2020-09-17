Home
The South Obenchain Fire is now 25% contained

UPPER ROGUE AREA, Ore. — The South Obenchain Fire is 25% contained today.

The Oregon Department of Forestry says the fire has burned 32,814 acres.

It says a complete line is set-up around the fire, but the lines need to be improved before the fire can be considered fully contained.

“We had a really nice window yesterday where we were able to fly helicopters to get into that really problematic area on the east end of the fire,” said public information officer with ODF, Don Hickman.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office says an official drone operation may still happen over the fire area today to search for hot spots.

