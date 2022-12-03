The streets were crowded for Grants Pass’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The city of Grants Pass got into the holiday spirit with its Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

People were invited to stroll the downtown area to see the city’s big Christmas celebration.

There were ugly Christmas sweaters and Christmas carols, but the star of the show was the lighting of the Christmas tree.

Santa Claus himself was escorted through the crowd of people by firetruck to the stage before lighting the tree for everyone to see.

After the tree-lighting ceremony was over people had the chance to get a photo with the tree, and kids even got to meet Santa.