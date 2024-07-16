Windy weather causing downed power lines in the Rogue Valley

MEDFORD, Ore.- The windy weather is causing downed power lines for the area.

According to Christopher McGoffin, a Road Maintenance Manager with Jackson County Roads, the windstorm closed down around seven different spots around the Rogue Valley.

This included a down tree on Nick Young Road in Eagle Point, which was on a live power line.

McGoffin says with the downed power lines, roads are closed along with widespread power outages.

According to Pacific Power, over 7000 customers have been affected by the outages.

“Most of Eagle Point is out of power right now and [Pacific] Power is working as we are to clear the trees off the lines and get the lines back up as quick as they can,” McGoffin said.

Pacific Power estimates restoration times throughout the Rogue Valley to be between midnight and 3:00 AM.

