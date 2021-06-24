“This fire shows the potential we have within the valley,” fire crews battle fire on Greenway

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Crews battle a fire on the Greenway from the ground and air, as reports flood in. Jackson County Fire District 3 says the fire was reported around 6 p.m.Wednesday.
According to Jackson County Fire District 3, the fire started on the Greenway off I-5 Exit 35 near Central Point. It says it started deep in a blackberry bush making it hard to access. With the dry fuel, it quickly spread. A helicopter was called in, along with water tenders and a dozer. As crews worked to control the flames, sometimes reaching up to 30-feet tall.
“This fire shows the potential we have within the valley. We will get in a really perform a lot of mop-up. It’s gonna take a lot of time,” said Mike Hussey, Dep. Chief of Fire Dist. 3.
There is no estimated containment at this time, but firefighters say there is a control line around the fire. Firefighters say there were lightning strikes near the start of the fire, but the official cause is still under investigation. There were no evacuations. Firefighters tell NBC5 News you will most likely continue to see smoke and flames in the area.
Medford Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Forestry also responded.
