This July 4th marks 9 years since Stephanie Warner disappeared

SOUTHERN OREGON, —On July 4th, 2013, a Ruch woman went missing, after Ashland’s 4th of July parade. July 4th Marks 9 years since her disappearance. Another year has gone and Stephanie Warner still hasn’t come home. All these years later, there’s still been no answers to where she is.

“You just wanna scream where is she why are we not finding her,” said Sharon Lambert, Stephanie Warner’s sister.

A festive day for many quickly turned dark, when Stephanie Anne Warner disappeared on July 4, 2013. The 43-year-old vanished, after going to the Ashland 4th of July parade with her boyfriend, Lennie Ames. Her sister Sharon Lambert told us several years ago, that the family desperately wants to know just what happened.

“When someone passes away the day of their death is always a hard thing but in the case with this, we have no closure so it’s so of like that but it’s even harder,” sai Lambert.

Back in 2017, detectives told us her boyfriend Lennie Ames was the prime suspect and the last person to see warner, but despite investigators’ efforts, there have been no arrests in the case. We previously reported that police said Ames provided inconsistent statements to detectives.

“We don’t know that’s the thing we’re baffled by this whole thing,” the son said.

We interviewed Aimes and his son back in 2013, shortly after warner’s disappearance. They say they have no idea where warner could be. He’s been the only person of interest in the case and left the area years ago to live in Georgia. But detectives aren’t giving up.

“This case is not closed, it’s not going to be over with any time soon, we’re going to see this through, we’re going to make an arrest, and do the right thing, and tell us where she’s at,” said Detective Eric Henderson back in 2016.

We reached out to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on Friday for an interview. We were told it had nobody available to talk Monday because of the holiday weekend.