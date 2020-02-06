Thousand of trees planted at “Ross Roe Memorial” Youth Tree Plant

Josephine County, Ore — Hundreds of children from both Jackson and Josephine counties started the day planting thousands of trees.
It’s the 31st year of the “Ross Roe memorial” Youth Tree Plant.
Students were taken by tractor to clearings in the woods above Grants Pass.
In the Rogue River Elementary group, older kids were paired with younger students to create a bond teachers hope will last throughout their school years.
“It’s a lot better for us because it’s a lot more hands on than just learning about it in the classroom.” said Fifth Grader Logan Snow.
“This is a prime example of a hands on in context opportunity that they are going to remember, they are going to see the impact of their work here,” said 5th Grade Teacher Jon Buckley.
The event was renamed the “Ross Roe memorial” Youth Tree Plant this year, to honor one of the tree plant’s founders who passed away last year.
A memorial ceremony was held in Roe’s honor earlier this afternoon.
