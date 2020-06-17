Thousands of dollars in COVID-19 relief dispersed

Home
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been given out to support Rogue Valley families struggling financially during the pandemic.

United Way of Jackson County says it’s raised about $370,000 and only have about $35,000 left. Executive Director Dee Anne Everson says the allocated amount doesn’t necessarily pay the whole bill, but it’s a start.

“We just feel good that right now, we can facilitate hope for a lot of people. We’ve helped almost 1,000 families,” Everson said.

Access and St. Vincent De Paul have also dispersed thousands of dollars to help get people back on their feet.

The governor’s moratorium on evictions ends at the end of the month.

