Thousands of Oregonians denied wildfire assistance

JACKSON CO., Or.- Over half of Oregonians who applied for 2020 wildfire assistance were denied.
Oregon Public Broadcasting says nearly 14,000 Oregonians were denied Federal Disaster Assistance after last year’s wildfires. More than 24,000 Oregonians applied. That means about 57% were denied.
OPB points to the complicated process of appealing a FEMA aid denial and how data is processed by the agency. This is specifically an issue in areas where mobile homes were damaged, like in Jackson County, because living in mobile homes can make it difficult to have the ownership documents needed to apply for aid.
