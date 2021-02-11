Home
Thousands of Oregonians denied wildfire assistance

Thousands of Oregonians denied wildfire assistance

Local , , ,

JACKSON CO., Or.- Over half of Oregonians who applied for 2020 wildfire assistance were denied.

Oregon Public Broadcasting says nearly 14,000 Oregonians were denied Federal Disaster Assistance after last year’s wildfires. More than 24,000 Oregonians applied. That means about 57% were denied.

OPB points to the complicated process of appealing a FEMA aid denial and how data is processed by the agency. This is specifically an issue in areas where mobile homes were damaged, like in Jackson County, because living in mobile homes can make it difficult to have the ownership documents needed to apply for aid.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »