Thousands of paper bags donated to Ashland schools

ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland Public Schools asked for paper bag donations and they got more than they bargained for.
The district is handing out roughly 650 to 700 meals every day to students and families. But with such a high demand of paper bags their supplier couldn’t keep up, so they reached out to the community for help.
“I put an email out to staff and the community to see if they had any bags to donate because we were having a rough time finding bags, paper products right now, and the response was overwhelming,” Christina Lehman said.
Between staff, Ashland Shop n Kart, West Coast Paper and Griffin Creek Roasters, nearly 29,000 bags were donated.
The district says it will continue serving meals at least through June.
