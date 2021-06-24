Three City of Ashland employees resign within a 6 week period

ASHLAND, Ore. – The finance director for the City of Ashland is resigning. This comes shortly after the temporary city manager and the city attorney announced their resignations.
NBC5 News is told Melanie Purcell is no longer with the City of Ashland. And an Ashland City Councilor says there’s an underlying issue.
“If people want to see how [the] staff is being treated in the public forum, they can certainly go and look at those videos and see what it must be like to sit through those as city staff members,” said Councilwoman Tonya Graham.
Graham wouldn’t say what the underlining issue is. Anyone can look at council meetings on the city’s website.
