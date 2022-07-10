Three-day Children’s Festival Returns

.

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The Children’s Festival in Jacksonville kicked off on July 9th.

Organizers say the three-day event will bring out the creativity of both the young and young at heart. The event features more than 30-arts and craft booths. Some of the activities include science experiments, carpentry, and gold panning.

Attendees also had the chance to enjoy child-focused entertainment and stage performers. Kids were running around the Britt Gardens having the time of their lives. Organizers say this is their first time back at Britt since the pandemic. They say they are happy to return to provide kids from all around the region a safe space to have some fun.

“We work very hard for this, and some people think we are crazy because we love doing it but once you see the kids come and the families come and you see how much they enjoy it, it is totally worth the work,” said Hollie Arnold Co-Director of the Children’s Festival.

You still have a chance to take part in the fun. The Children’s Festival continues Sunday from 4:30 to 8:30 pm and Monday from 9:30 to 1 pm. It costs just three dollars per person.