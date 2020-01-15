Three fisherman rescued from capsized boat in Coos Bay

COOS BAY, Ore. — A coast guard search comes to a happy end.
Three fisherman were rescued safely.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the three fisherman were rescued by the local fire department.
They were found inside their capsized boat.
A search began when the Coast Guard spotted the boat right near the entrance to Coos Bay.
Conditions on the water are rough, with 8 to 12 foot breaking waves.
