Three fisherman rescued from capsized boat in Coos Bay

COOS BAY, Ore. — A coast guard search comes to a happy end.

Three fisherman were rescued safely.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the three fisherman were rescued by the local fire department.

They were found inside their capsized boat.

A search began when the Coast Guard spotted the boat right near the entrance to Coos Bay.

Conditions on the water are rough, with 8 to 12 foot breaking waves.

