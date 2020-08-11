Three Phoenix-Talent schools see major upgrades

PHOENIX-TALENT, Ore. — Students are out of the classroom, but hard work is still happening inside school walls.
Three different schools in the Phoenix-Talent School District are going through major renovations. Talent Middle School got a heating and cooling upgrade. Orchard Hill Elementary is getting new security systems and a new cafeteria. The district says both of these projects are ahead of schedule, since schools turned to distance learning in the spring. Construction was able to start earlier.
Phoenix High School is also seeing some major improvements and is right on schedule.
“We have an incredible auto shop and metal shop, that tech program, a 60 foot by 60 foot greenhouse, and a brand new construction building,” Jon McCalip, facilities and projects director, said.
The new high school should be complete by the end of winter break. The school district says they hope students will be back in classrooms to enjoy the new state of the art facility.
