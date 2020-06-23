Home
Three River School District investigates ‘disturbing video’ by student

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — The Three Rivers School District is investigating a ‘disturbing video’ circulating social media.

Last week the district announced a district-wide initiative with learning opportunities on race and cultural awareness.

The video was posted by a student in their school district. In a statement Superintendent David Valenzuela said, “The words and thoughts were disturbing, inappropriate, and in no way represent the values and beliefs of the three rivers school district. The ideas conveyed in the message were intolerable and have no place in our discord.”

