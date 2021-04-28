Home
Three Rivers S.D. offering COVID-19 vaccines to students & families

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. —The Three Rivers School District is helping its students and families get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Starting next week, students 16 and up, their family members, and school staff will all be able to get their vaccine through the district.

Vaccines will be available at all three high schools in the district.

The district is also hosting a virtual town hall Wednesday night, to discuss the benefits of the vaccine.

