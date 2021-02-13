Three Rivers School Dist. considers $81m bond for renovations

The Three Rivers School District is considering putting a bond, on the May ballot.
The proposed bond amount is for about $81 million.
If passed, the Superintendent says the money will go to renovations and projects for all 13 schools in the district.
Some of these include new roofing, updates to heating and air systems, and new bathroom renovations.
“We’ve made great efforts with our maintenance department and trying to keep our schools in great shape, and they are but they are just old and they need an update, and they need some upgrades in places, and we need to protect our investment for the next generation of students,” says Superintendent Dave Valenzuela.
The school board is prepared to vote on the bond resolution next Wednesday.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.