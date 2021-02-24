Three Rivers School Dist. opposed to bill that would remove law enforcement from campuses across state

JOSEPHINE CO., Ore. — The Three Rivers School Board sent a letter to local state representatives opposing a new senate bill being discussed in Salem.
Oregon Senate Bill 238 would prohibit school districts from approving contracts to have law enforcement in schools. It would also limit law enforcement involvement in student discipline.
Three Rivers Superintendent, Dave Valenzuela, says losing his school resource officer would be detrimental for the school district.
“He goes around to every single school, he has relationships with our staff, he knows our students by name and he reaches out providing resources to students,” said Valenzuela.
He says his resource officers keep things positive for students and their families. He also says he doesn’t want the district to lose the protection of having law enforcement on campus.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.