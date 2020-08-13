Three Rivers School District announces ‘Return to School Strategy’

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Three Rivers School District says some of its students will be returning to campus this fall.
The school year will begin with kindergarten through third graders returning to campus, with full online schooling for grades 4 through 12.
The district says if any student of staff test positive for coronavirus on campus, it will re-evaluate transitioning students towards distance learning at home.
“My concern is: are the metrics gonna improve over time? Will case rates drop? And will we be able to bring students back at an increased rate, get more students in classrooms?” said district superintendent, Dave Valenzuela.
If parents don’t want their children to return to campus, the district has created a fully-online option called ‘TRSD virtual learning.’
