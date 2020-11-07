Home
Three Rivers School District welcomes students back for in-person learning

JOSEPHINE CO., Ore. – Three Rivers School District is introducing its Return to School strategy. This comes after Gov. Kate Brown loosened state restrictions on in-person learning late last week.

Josephine Co. has low covid case numbers, therefore, Three Rivers School District is implementing both in-person and virtual learning to its students. Fourth and 5th graders with in-person learning will start on November 16th. Sixth through 12th graders will do a soft start on November 18th and 19th.

“The 6th through 12th-grade teachers are going to have to learn how to provide CDL [comprehensive distance learning] to half the students at a time and in-person instruction to the other half of their students and switch those things every other day. Some art goes into that transition on how that’s going to look,” said Superintendent Dave Valenzuela.

That will take time according to Superintendent Valenzuela.

The district said it will continue its distance learning for families who want to continue the virtual option.

