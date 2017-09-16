Three Si Casa Flores restaurants closed due to bankruptcy

Update: Three Si Casa Flores restaurants are closed due to bankruptcy in Medford and Phoenix. NBC5 News called the Grants Pass locations on Friday, and did not receive a call back. Those locations are still open.
Medford, Ore. — Three locations of the local restaurant chain Si Casa Flores are closed due to bankruptcy. Signs were posted this week in all of the windows, notifying customers of the closures in Medford and Phoenix.
An employee of a nearby business at the phoenix location said he ate there regularly, and was surprised to hear of the closure.
“There’s sometimes that parking lot is packed over there, and I’m really surprised,” Doug Pooley said. “We call in an order to go and they bring it down and deliver it for us, very accommodating, nice people.”
NBC5 News called all the locations several times, along with the number listed on the door for the bankruptcy trustee’s office. At the time of this report publication, we haven’t received a call back yet.
This article has been updated to reflect the Grants Pass locations are still open, at 11:55 a.m. on 9/15/17.