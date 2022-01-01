Three-years after two Eagle Point men mysteriously died, their families still seek answers

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Three years after the strange death of two Eagle Point men in the Caribbean their families are no closer to getting answers. NBC5 News followed up on a story we first bought you three years ago this week.

It was supposed to be a night of celebration with childhood friends ringing in the new year. But before 2019 could even start one was allegedly poisoned and the other was strangled. Three years later the Eagle Point families want answers.

“We’ve had no closure really, it’s like we still don’t think we’ve been told the truth,” said Paulette Pomeroy.

Paulette and Chuck Pomeroy lost their son Casey. They’ve been grieving for the past three years.

“It was a shock. Well, I think I lived in shock for a year. It just didn’t it didn’t seem possible that he could be gone,” said Pomeroy.

Casey was attending medical school in Anguilla. His friend Caleb Guillory and his wife, Carly, were visiting the Eastern Caribbean island. The two men grew up in Eagle Point together.

“We’ve known Caleb since he was nine years old. So he was like our boy too,” said Pomeroy.

Both men, their wives, and another Southern Oregon couple were having drinks when Caleb and Casey started having a seizure, or so the family was told. But both men’s death certificates tell a different story. Back in 2019, NBC5 News reported that Casey’s death certificate said he died of pulmonary edema, cardiac toxicity, cardiac ischemia, hypothermia, and seizures. Caleb’s death certificate said he died asphyxiation, strangulation, both ligature and manual, multiple blunt force traumas, and seizures. The families said there’s never been an explanation for how this could have happened.

“I’d love to accept their story. I’d love to accept it if that’s what happened. But why would the death certificate indicate differently, especially in my nephew’s case, strangulation by ligature? That’s a fricking rope around your neck or a belt or strap or some kind of an instrument that is choking you,” said George Guillory, Caleb’s uncle.

Three years later the case is still not going anywhere.

“Not one of the force suspects has appeared before Anguillan authorities who have gone out of their way to make it possible for them to testify,” said

NBC5 News reached out to both widows. We were unable to reach Caleb’s widow Carly. When we identified ourselves to Casey’s widow Barbara Friday, we were hung up on. We emailed her to follow up we haven’t heard back.