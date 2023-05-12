Tickets on sale for Wild Rogue Pro Rodeo

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Central Point is saddling up for the 2023 Wild Rogue Pro Rodeo next week.

The event starts Thursday, May 18, through Saturday, May 20.

The rodeo will showcase top bull riders and some of the best bulls the world has to offer.

The action-packed event includes bull riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing, and much more.

General admission is $20, reserved seats are $25 in advance, and prices go up $5 if you get your tickets at the door.

You can get advance tickets now at http://www.attheexpo.com or at the new self-service kiosk at Sherm’s Food for Less.

