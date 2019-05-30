Ticks to watch in the Rogue Valley

Ixodes ticks, the ticks that carry Lyme disease, are here year round.
However, summer brings a new kind of tick, the Dermacentor tick, which is commonly referred to as the ‘dog tick.’ The valley floor is littered with brush and tall grass, which are perfect homes for Dermacentor ticks. While these ticks can infect humans, they’re more likely to transmit diseases to your pets.
However, when you venture into leaf littered areas, Ixodes ticks are lurking.
“The most important thing you can do is remove it as quickly as possible, correctly,” Jim Lunders, manager of Jackson County Vector Control, said.
“It’s far easier to avoid contracting Lyme disease than to treat it,”Lunders said.
Lunders says to use a pair of tweezers to pull the tick out and clean the bite area with rubbing alcohol.
Only about five percent of the Ixodes ticks in this area carry Lyme disease.
Jackson County Vector Control recommends using insect repellent, showering soon after being outdoors and checking for ticks daily. If you notice anything unusual, the experts say it’s best to get checked out by a doctor.