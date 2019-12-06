Home
TMB Racing plans to build a year-round horse training facility at River Road Reserve property

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — TMB Racing, a horse racing company created by Dutch Bros co-founder Travis Boersma, is purchasing the 227-acre River Road Reserve property from the City of Grants Pass.

The plan is to put in a year-round horse training facility.

“We have a lot of horsemen and women and their families who are looking to move to Grants Pass and there’s a need for this in the state of Oregon, not just in Southern Oregon,” said Kendra Lellis, vice president of Grants Pass Downs.

Lellis says now that Grants Pass is the hub of horse racing in Oregon, there are plenty of opportunities for growth.

“We will put in different paddock areas for all the horses, and then have the barn and put in stall areas, you have to have them separated per what type of horse it is. We’ll do a little training track, it’ll be much smaller than the one at Grants Pass Downs,” she said.

She says developers have heard the community’s concerns over the sale of the property.

“We would develop the property and make sure that it is used appropriately with all of the rules and regulations,” Lellis added.

She also says much of it will be open to the public.

“We do 4-H, we do FFA, we would give opportunities to kids that could either learn how to use the horses or learn how to ride,” Lellis said.

While planning is still in the infancy stages, Lellis is excited about what the future holds.

