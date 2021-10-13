Today is National Farmer’s Day!

With that in mind, Travel Medford is encouraging the community to get out and enjoy some fall festivities – and help support our local farmers.
In this part of the country, we have many options available to us locally.
In the Rogue Valley, Senior Vice President, TJ Holmes says there are several u-pick farms, pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and more happening right now.
“Farming is such an essence of our valley, it’s why Harry and David’s is here, it’s why wine is an industry pillar of the valley. Our region really focuses on supporting local farmers, not only from a local aspect but also for tourists, visitors who come in – we want to support them,” said Holmes.
He says supporting farmers before winter is crucial.
If you’re interested in checking out the local fall festivities, visit travelmedford.org.
