Today marks the start of whale watching week along the Oregon coast.

OREGON COAST, Ore.–Every year around this time, some 20,000 gray whales make their way from Alaska to the warm Baja, Mexico. They’ll be swimming down the Oregon coast past places like Coos Bay, Bandon, Gold Beach, and Brookings. About 30 whales are expected to swim by per hour.
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will be live streaming the migration on their Facebook page all week starting today from 10 am to 2 pm. There are 24 designated spots along the coast that are perfect for spotting whales. Volunteers will be on site every day until the end of the year.
